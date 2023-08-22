Bosch sells new propane heat pumps with PV packages

Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, recently launched a new air-water heat pump series for residential applications.

The series consists of the Compress 5800i AW and Compress 6800i AW heat pumps, which both use propane (R290) as the refrigerant. “The use of R290 requires to implement additional components in regards to safety, due to refrigerant flammability, which are not needed in case of F-Gas refrigerant,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “On the other hand, the R290 refrigerant is not affected by F-Gas regulation and therefore more affordable.”

The manufacturer is offering the new heat pumps with supplementing PV packages. “Especially in the DACH markets heat pump sales are increasingly combined with PV systems,” the spokesperson went on to say. “Bosch Home Comfort is also offering a power meter/sensor enabling the Bosch heat pumps to work with any existing PV system and battery storage solution at home.”

The Compress 5800i AW heat pump is available in five versions with a rated power of 3.9 kW to 6-7 kW and has a maximum flow temperature of 60 C. It also features an integrated 180 L domestic hot water storage tank and a 16 L buffer storage tank.

Furthermore, this product has 3-way switching valve for the generation of domestic hot water, and a footprint of 0.36 m², which the company said makes it ideal for use in new buildings. The wall-mounted version has a height of 71 cm.

The Compress 6800i AW heat pump is also sold in five versions with a rated power of 3.9 kW to 6.7 kW and has a maximum flow temperature of 75 C. It features two heating circuits and an integrated 70 L buffer storage tank concept with a height of 1.2 m, which the company said is ideal for refurbished and new buildings.

Both products measure 600 mm x 600 mm x 1,787 mm and have a weight of 156 kg. They are sound-optimized from the ground up thanks to integrated sound diffusers. The manufacturer claims the new products are among the quietest heat pumps in their class.

“The Compress 5800i AW and Compress 6800i AW are compatible with energy management ready from Q4 2023 onwards,” the spokesperson explained. “The energy management itself must be purchased separately via a one-time license fee that optimizes your energy system and results in saved extra energy costs year by year.”

Bosch Home Comfort is currently selling the new heat pumps in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxemburg. “In September we will offer the heat pump in France, Netherlands, Denmark, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Poland,” the spokesperson said. “In November, we will also bring them to Italy and next year we will launch them in further European markets.”