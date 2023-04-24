Bosch to open heat pump factory in Poland

Bosch has decided to invest more than €1 billion to expand its heat pump capacity in Europe by 2030. It will invest around €225 million of the total in a new heat pump factory in Dobromierz, roughly 70 kilometers from Warsaw, Poland.

“Heat-pump technology is a European success story that we want to continue,” said Christian Fischer, Bosch’s deputy chairman.

The manufacturer has been investing heavily in European heat-pump development since 2018, due to rising demand. Construction work is scheduled to start in 2024, with the start of production scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026. The plant will create 500 new jobs by 2027, according to Bosch.

The German heating manufacturer will also start producing air-source heat pumps with R290 refrigerant at its site in Eibelshausen, Germany – the company’s original manufacturing facility. It also develops and makes heat pumps in Portugal, Sweden, and Wernau, Germany.

Bosch says its heat pump sales grew by 54% in 2022.

“In the European Union, we expect growth in this very dynamic environment to be exceptionally high and have set ourselves the target of growing significantly faster than the market,” said Jan Brockmann, the CEO of Bosch Home Comfort Group. “Together with our existing plants in Europe, the new plant in Poland will help us achieve these growth targets.”