EnergySage ranks top solar panel brands in US market

From pv magazine USA

Solar marketplace operator EnergySage, which provides quotes and estimates for rooftop solar, has released an overview of the top solar panel brands in the US market, based on a range of criteria.

The company weighted its rankings based on performance, including panel efficiency, output per square foot, and temperature coefficient.

It also assessed product warranties, including power and product warranty lengths and criteria related to labor and shipping. It evaluated panel durability based on wind and snow load resistance, advanced certifications, PVEL top performer tests, and manufacturing ISO certifications. Read more about the ranking methodology here.

EnergySage said the top brands based on these specifications included Maxeon, REC, Panasonic, Canadian Solar, and JinkoSolar. It also identified top performers based on specific customer outcomes:

Best efficiency: Maxeon Solar Technologies

$3.05/W, 22.28% efficiency, and 40-year performance and product warranty



Best performance per penny: Summit Energy via REC Group

$2.49/W, 22.2% efficiency, 25-year product warranty

Best for warm climates: Panasonic Evervolt

$2.69/W, 22.2% efficiency, 25-year performance and product warranty

Best temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius

Powerful output: Canadian Solar

$2.73/W, 22% efficiency, 30-year performance and 25-year product warranty

TOPHiKu6 panel model is rated at 450 W



Brand Energysage Score Category Maxeon 6 440 W 100/100 Best efficiency REC Alpha Pure 410AA 94/100 Best performance per penny Panasonic Evervolt 430 HK2 88/100 Best for warm climates Canadian Solar TOPHiKu6 450 W 88/100 Powerful output Jinko Solar Tiger Neo 440 W 85/100 Competitive efficiency

EnergySage said the average 11 kW solar panel system costs about $20,552 after US federal tax credits. It said the best way to ensure you are getting good value for your solar array is by dividing the panel’s output by square foot by its cost per watt.

The average cost across the United States is $2.56/W before incentives, according to EnergySage data. Costs have fallen considerably, as 10 years ago average installation costs were about $3.36/W, according to data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Utility electric rates have increased precipitously, meaning each year that a ratepayer waits to pay solar is another year of missing out on savings.

Based on current utility-provided electricity rates and expected annual rate increases, systems installed today are expected to on average have a 7.1-year payback or return on investment.

“We recommend buying your solar panels outright or financing them with a loan when possible. However, if you can’t afford the upfront cost or prefer not to take out a loan, a lease or power purchase agreement (PPA) is another option to consider,” said Alix Langone, senior research analyst at EnergySage. “Paying in cash is usually the best financial choice, as it leads to greater long-term savings. But if you don’t have the cash on hand or don’t have a tax bill to take advantage of the 30% federal solar tax credit, a lease or PPA can be a good alternative.”