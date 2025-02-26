LevelTen launches new platform to buy, sell renewable assets

LevelTen Energy, a Seattle-based renewable energy trading firm operating in North America and Europe, has launched Asset Marketplace Listings, a platform designed to accelerate bilateral agreements for renewable energy assets.
The company said the platform is a centralized, anonymous service that connects buyers and sellers. Buyers gain instant access to a standardized database of available renewable energy assets, while sellers can use the platform to gauge market interest and connect with active buyers, without the pressure of predefined deadlines.
LevelTen added that Asset Marketplace Listings simplifies project evaluation with advanced search and filtering functions, allowing users to quickly find projects that meet specific criteria.
The listings are available to LevelTen’s network, which includes developers, independent power producers, infrastructure funds, and investors. Projects remain anonymous until a seller decides to begin negotiations, enabling confidential market assessment and flexible decision-making, according to the company.
The company told pv magazine that the software “can support any project, regardless of the state of development.” It also supports any project, regardless of technology. The company said it is mainly seeing battery energy storage system (BESS) and solar projects, along with hybrid BESS-plus-PV projects and some wind projects.
The company said it operates in all European markets, but noted that it is most active in Italy, Germany, and Eastern Europe – particularly Romania and Bulgaria. It added that sellers must subscribe to list a project. Subscriptions allow customers to sell projects on the platform and access other services, including power purchase agreements (PPAs), market reports, and MarketPulse.
The company said buyers can participate in both Asset Listings and Asset Auctions free of charge. LevelTen’s transaction fees are always paid by the sellers.
When asked about size restrictions, the company said there are none, but claimed that the platform makes it equally easy to transact a 1 MW project or a 1 GW portfolio.
