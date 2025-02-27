Fronius introduces 15.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery for rooftop PV

Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has announced its first battery storage system, it said in a statement.

Dubbed Fronius Reserva, the high-voltage battery with DC coupling has a storage of either 6.3 kWh, 9.5 kWh, 12.6 kWh, or 15.8 kWh.

A total of up to four towers can be connected in parallel to achieve a maximum storage capacity of 63 kWh.

“The Fronius Reserva is backup power and black start capable,” the company said. “This means that the battery can continue to be charged and discharged even in the event of a power failure. In concrete terms, this means more independence and a reliable energy supply, even in emergency power situations.”

The storage system uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with a capacity of 3.15 kWh each, as each system comes with two to five modules. While all model have a width of 78 cm and a depth of 17.6 cm, their height ranges from 86 cm to 1.61 m, depending on the amount of battery modules. Total weight also varies from 86.5 kg to 187 kg.

The storage system can be used at temperatures of -20 C to 55 C, humidity of 5% to 95%, and maximum altitude of 2,000 m. It is rated for the IP65 safety class, with the company providing a 10-year product warranty.

“The biggest benefit for customers is that they will receive all the components for a complete photovoltaics system from us,” explained Fronius CSO Harald Scherleitner. “We are now offering solar power as a complete package, supplying everything from a single source.”