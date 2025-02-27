Ireland urges schools to avail of solar scheme before extended deadline

The second and final phase of Ireland’s Solar for Schools program has been open for applications to all eligible schools nationwide since Nov. 2024.

So far, the scheme has received significant interest, according to the government, which reported that a total of 757 schools has been approved for funding in this phase to date.

Solar for Schools was originally launched in November 2023, and since then more than 3,290 schools have been approved to progress to tender for the installation of solar panels. More than 1,000 installations have been completed so far, according to the government.

The deadline for the applications for the second phase of the program has been extended to Friday, March 7.

Under the program, schools are provided with 6 kW of roof-mounted solar.

“This program offers an opportunity for schools to reduce their carbon emissions and energy costs, as well as providing daily data to schools and students on their consumption,” said Ireland’s Minister for Education, Helen McEntee. “Communities up and down the country have started to see solar panels on school rooftops, a sign of the strong uptake of the solar for schools program.”

She said she would “strongly encourage” all schools to sign up ahead of the extended deadline.

Applicants can apply for the scheme using the Department of Education’s online tool, School Hub.

Solar for schools is wholly funded by Ireland’s Climate Action Fund. The first phase of the scheme was a pilot aimed at schools in selected counties in Ireland. Shortly before the second phase was opened, the government announced it was extending the scheme nationwide.