Ireland to extend solar for schools program nationwide

The Irish government has said it is extending its Solar for Schools Program to all schools nationwide. The scheme was initially announced as a pilot in November 2023 to encourage schools to avail themselves of clean, low-cost energy.

Eligible schools can install between 14 and 16 panels, or the equivalent of up to 6 kilowatts peak of roof-mounted solar. They can also get monitoring technology to track savings and energy efficiency. The first phase of the scheme approved installations for more than 1,100 schools in 11 areas around Ireland.

The program’s extension will allow funding for up to 4,000 additional schools to install rooftop solar. Previously, 1,600 schools were eligible. By January of this year, more than half of those eligible to apply during the first phase had enlisted.

The overall program will see up to 24 MW of installed renewable energy provision on schools with associated savings of around €5.5 million per year across 4,000 schools nationwide.

Depending on the school, the amount of money saved will vary depending on several factors. However, a school with a 6 kW solar installation could expect to save between €1,200 and €1,600 annually, including credit for their electricity export.

Panels will be connected to the national electricity grid to provide power to homes and businesses when schools are closed for weekends and holidays.

“I’m delighted to see that the first part of the solar schools project has been such a success. The first 1,000 schools now have their solar panels, already saving them money on their energy bills by generating their own solar energy and selling their extra power back to the grid,” said Ossian Smyth, minister of state at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications. “I am looking forward to schools right around the country getting the benefit of lower energy bills while helping Ireland meet our climate targets.”

Applications for the second phase of Solar for Schools open on Nov. 11 and can be done online. Funding comes from the government’s Climate Action Fund.

As part of the application process, schools will have to get five quotes from suppliers to submit via the online portal to the Department of Education for review. The government has warned that some applicants might not be able to obtain funding from the program immediately if their infrastructure is not compatible with current solar technology.