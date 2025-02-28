Amea Power starts building 50 MW of solar in the Ivory Coast

Dubai-based developer Amea Power has broken ground on a 50 MW solar project in the Ivory Coast.

The Bondoukou Solar PV project, located in the north-eastern region of Gontougo, is being implemented by Amea Goutougo, a project company registered in the Ivory Coast and fully owned by Amea Power.

The $60 million project is being financed by private sector development banks FMO and DEG. Once operational, it will provide energy to power approximately 358,000 households and become Amea Power’s first operational asset in the country.

The company says it has another 50 MW solar project in the Ivory Coast currently in advanced stages of development.

Ivory Coast had deployed a total 46 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Last April, a 37.5 MW solar plant was inaugurated in the north of the country, with work now underway to increase its capacity to 80 MW. The announcement followed the Ivory Coast government signing an agreement with infrastructure investor PFO Africa for a 52 MW solar plant, to be located in the north west of the country, last February.

Also last year, the country’s Ministry of Mines, Oil and Energy shared plans for 12 solar plants with a total capacity of 678 MW by 2030, to align with a government target of increasing the share of renewable energy in the electricity mix to 45% by 2030.