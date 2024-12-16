Amea Power commissions 500 MW solar plant in Egypt

Amea Power has held an inauguration ceremony for a 500 MW solar installation in southern Egypt. The project, completed in 18 months, is the largest of its kind in the country.

Image: Amea Power

Dubai-based developer Amea Power’s 500 MW Abydos solar plant, located in the Aswan Governorate of southern Egypt, is now fully operational.

The PV plant, which was completed in 18 months, is billed as Egypt’s largest to date and will generate approximately 1,500 GWh of energy per year, which is enough to power around 300,000 households. 

International Finance Corp. financed the PV project alongside the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency. A 500 MW wind farm is also set for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

Amea Power Chairman Hussain Al Nowais said that the plant is a significant step toward Egypt’s target of achieving 42% of its energy generation from renewables by 2030.

In September, Amea Power revealed plans to build 1 GW of solar and 600 MW of battery energy storage (BESS), which will become Africa's largest project of its kind once commissioned.

Work is also underway on an additional 300 MWh BESS at the Abydos site. Amea Power has secured power purchase agreements with state-owned Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. for both projects.

Egypt had deployed 1.8 GW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

