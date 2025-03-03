Papua New Guinea opens tender for solar-plus-storage minigrid

A tender has opened for the development of a hybrid solar minigrid system in Papua New Guinea.
The project encompasses the construction of a solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) minigrid to be built on the island of Buka, within the autonomous region of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea. It will address the electricity needs of the region, which relies heavily on diesel generators.
The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is developing the project in partnership with PNG Power Limited and the autonomous government of Bougainville, with funding from the Australian and New Zealand governments.
The tender details state that the project will be carried out across three phases. The first phase will feature a 2 MW solar plant and 8 MWh BESS, while the second phase will upgrade the original system to 6 MW of solar alongside 12 MWh of BESS.
The third phase of the project will involve upgrading and extending existing grid infrastructure to support the new energy plant, with plans to develop the system into eventually 10 MW of solar and 20 MWh of BESS.
The chosen contractor will be responsible for all preparation works, providing all on-site facilities and completing all construction-related activities. The deadline for expressions of interest is Mar. 24, 2025.
Papua New Guinea had deployed 4 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.