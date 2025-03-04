Goldi Solar launches AI-powered solar manufacturing line

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based Goldi Solar has launched an AI-powered solar module manufacturing line at its new facility in Kosamba, Surat, Gujarat. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, inaugurated the facility.
The AI-driven plant, with a planned 14 GW production capacity, features high-speed stringers that automate cell assembly, achieving a throughput of 10,000 cells per hour. AI-powered automation enhances consistency and precision while minimizing errors and material waste.
The facility also uses AI-driven Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems for real-time quality control, deploying computer vision to detect and eliminate microscopic defects.
A fully integrated pre-lamination section includes an auto EVA-laying robot, optimizing encapsulation placement with minimal human intervention and reducing inconsistencies compared to manual processes. The facility also features AI-powered three-display electroluminescence (EL) and visual inspection systems for front and back panel assessments.
The plant incorporates a three-stage auto laminator with double-side heating (electric and oil-based) to enhance panel strength and longevity. An automated ICB elevate-lifting system with Teflon removal boosts efficiency, while an inline double-layer high-potential (HI POT) tester ensures superior insulation and electrical safety.
An intelligent eight-bin auto sorting system leverages AI for real-time adjustments, enabling precise module classification. A state-of-the-art Manufacturing Execution System (MES) supports live module monitoring and tracking, ensuring full transparency and operational efficiency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.