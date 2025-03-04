Goldi Solar launches AI-powered solar manufacturing line

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Goldi Solar has launched an AI-powered solar module manufacturing line at its new facility in Kosamba, Surat, Gujarat. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, inaugurated the facility.

The AI-driven plant, with a planned 14 GW production capacity, features high-speed stringers that automate cell assembly, achieving a throughput of 10,000 cells per hour. AI-powered automation enhances consistency and precision while minimizing errors and material waste.

The facility also uses AI-driven Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems for real-time quality control, deploying computer vision to detect and eliminate microscopic defects.

A fully integrated pre-lamination section includes an auto EVA-laying robot, optimizing encapsulation placement with minimal human intervention and reducing inconsistencies compared to manual processes. The facility also features AI-powered three-display electroluminescence (EL) and visual inspection systems for front and back panel assessments.

The plant incorporates a three-stage auto laminator with double-side heating (electric and oil-based) to enhance panel strength and longevity. An automated ICB elevate-lifting system with Teflon removal boosts efficiency, while an inline double-layer high-potential (HI POT) tester ensures superior insulation and electrical safety.

An intelligent eight-bin auto sorting system leverages AI for real-time adjustments, enabling precise module classification. A state-of-the-art Manufacturing Execution System (MES) supports live module monitoring and tracking, ensuring full transparency and operational efficiency.