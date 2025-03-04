Grid Parity unveils new glass-glass module for agrivoltaic systems

From pv magazine Germany
Grid Parity AG will present its new solar module B80 at the KEY Expo trade fair in Rimini, Italy, this week. It is a bifacial, translucent glass-glass solar module with monocrystalline n-type M10 solar cells and an output of 320 W, which is specially designed for use in agrivoltaic systems.
The module boasts a transparency of 45% and should thus ensure optimal plant growth, especially in berry and fruit plantations as well as special crops, according to Grid Parity.
The module measures 2,088 mm by 1,128 mm by 30 mm and weighs 27 kg. It has a maximum system voltage of 1,000 VDC and its operating temperature ranges between -40 and +85 C. It is certified for overhead installation according to EN12600. The module is also suitable for use with wind loads of over 2,400 pascal and a snow load of more than 5,400 pascal. Grid Parity grants a 25-year product guarantee.
The new module will be manufactured by Agora Solar in Vranow, Slovakia, from the third quarter, a Grid Parity spokesman explained when asked by pv magazine. The company is affiliated with Agora and has been manufacturing its modules there since May 2023. The production facility will be expanded in the second quarter to create the technical requirements for the production of the B80 module, the Grid Parity spokesman added.
