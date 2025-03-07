Energy storage system powered by forest waste retains 60% capacity after 10,000 cycles

Researchers in Spain used electrodes derived from wood biomass discarded by sawmills as waste to create a hybrid system combining batteries and supercapacitors.

Scientists in Spain found a way to use sawdust, which has a high carbon content, to make electrodes for energy storage

In a study published in the Journal of Power Sources, researchers at the University of the Basque Country in Spain (UPV/EHU) presented an energy storage system made using electrodes derived from wood biomass.

The wood biomass they used comes from a variety of pine tree, and it is widely available as a waste product from sawmills, making it both a cost-effective and sustainable method according to the Solid State and Materials Research Group at the UPV/EHU.

The group created the system using electrodes resulting from the discarded wood chips that they combined into a lithium-ion capacitor (LIC), a hybrid system combining batteries and supercapacitors. The negative electrode is made of hard carbon and achieves high capacity values of up to 112 mAh g⁻1 at 10C without complex doping procedures, the use of expensive additives or complex processing.

