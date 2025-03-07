Energy storage system powered by forest waste retains 60% capacity after 10,000 cycles

From ESS News
In a study published in the Journal of Power Sources, researchers at the University of the Basque Country in Spain (UPV/EHU) presented an energy storage system made using electrodes derived from wood biomass.
The wood biomass they used comes from a variety of pine tree, and it is widely available as a waste product from sawmills, making it both a cost-effective and sustainable method according to the Solid State and Materials Research Group at the UPV/EHU.
The group created the system using electrodes resulting from the discarded wood chips that they combined into a lithium-ion capacitor (LIC), a hybrid system combining batteries and supercapacitors. The negative electrode is made of hard carbon and achieves high capacity values of up to 112 mAh g⁻1 at 10C without complex doping procedures, the use of expensive additives or complex processing.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.