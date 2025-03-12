Fraunhofer ISE to assess PVT collectors, heat pumps on large-scale buildings 

Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) are working on a project aiming to further the use of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) collectors and heat pumps in the building sector.
The integraTE-XL project is a collaboration between Fraunhofer ISE and its partners at the University of Stuttgart’s Institut für Gebäudeenergetik, Thermotechnik und Energiespeicherung and the Institut für Solarenergieforschung in Hameln.
The four-year project, which kicked off in December, aims to further improve the combination of PVT collectors and heat pumps in large apartment buildings and commercial properties. A statement on the project says these technologies are now “technically and economically attractive for thermal and electrical energy supply and should therefore be established” in existing large-scale buildings.
Up to nine PVT systems, deployed at apartment buildings, businesses, office buildings and other industry buildings will be examined over several years.
The research team will collect measurement data and compare it to analysis from prior planning and simulation work, culminating in an evaluation covering potential improvements in efficiency and grid serviceability. Measures for operational optimization will also be developed in collaboration with system operators.
A statement from Fraunhofer ISE says the findings from the commissioning and operation of the systems will be made available as a knowledge base for future installations. Meanwhile, technical and economic findings will go towards the design of political framework conditions, such as funding schemes.
Fraunhofer’s statement also estimates that by implementing PVT systems on 5% of all newly renovated apartment buildings, a total saving of around 560 million tons of CO2 can be achieved over the next 25 years.
PVT collectors combine solar modules with solar thermal collectors, allowing for the production of electricity and heat at the same time.
In October, an international group of scientists published research on eight different kinds of PVT systems to understand how design impacts module efficiency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.