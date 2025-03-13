China unveils nuclear-powered battery with millennium-long lifespan

Beita Pharmatech and Northwest Normal University have develop a carbon-14 nuclear battery encased in silicon carbide, offering unprecedented longevity and application potential.

Image: Beita Pharmatech

Chinese researchers have developed a carbon-14 (C-14) nuclear battery encased in silicon carbide semiconductor material, marking a major achievement in nuclear battery technology. Developed by Jiangsu-based Beita Pharmatech in collaboration with Northwest Normal University, the prototype dubbed “Candle Dragon One” promises a theoretical operational lifespan of thousands of years.

The engineering sample has been under continuous testing for four months at Beita Pharmatech’s isotope lab, successfully completing 35,000 LED light pulses. Researchers have also integrated the battery with energy storage devices to power Bluetooth RF chips, successfully transmitting and receiving signals.

