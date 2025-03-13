Solar panel glare temporarily cancels air traffic at Amsterdam Airport

From pv magazine Spain

On March 4, the Polderbaan Runway at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, has been closed to incoming traffic between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. in sunny weather due to the glare caused by solar panels located under the approach path. While located outside the landing area, the PV installations hinder pilots' visibility when the sun is shining.

“The position of the sun means that this effect occurs in the morning,” Schiphol Airport's Integrated Safety Management System (ISMS) stated, adding that pilots have made several recent reports on the matter.

“Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL), KLM, easyJet and Schiphol, brought together under the Integral Safety Management System (ISMS), are compelled to take this measure in order to guarantee air traffic safety,” it added.

Since then, weather forecasts have been used daily to assess whether or not to use the Polderbaan Runway, as failure to do so impacts noise levels around Schiphol, and landing traffic will make more frequent use of the Zwanenburgbaan and Buitenveldertbaan runways.

Aviation industry representatives have held prior consultations with the municipality of Haarlemmermeer regarding the installation of solar panels near Schiphol and have indicated that the use of special glass (deep-textured glass), which absorbs sunlight rather than reflecting it, is necessary for flight safety.

“The municipality of Haarlemmermeer and the owner of the solar park are working hard, in consultation with the aviation industry, to find a structural solution,” the airport concluded.

Solar modules typically have an anti-reflective coating. However, according to Phytonics, a technology company based in Karlsruhe, Germany, it is not enough to prevent solar module glare. Typically, anti-reflective coating only serves to increase module performance. Phytonics has developed a self-adhesive film designed to reduce the glare effect of modules as much as necessary. It features special bionic microstructures, ensuring that even very flat incident light is efficiently coupled, the company explains. This not only makes modules glare-free but also increases their performance during off-peak hours.

According to Phytonics, the film is made exclusively from materials that have already proven their long-term stability over many years of outdoor use. Therefore, the film is resistant to influences such as UV radiation, humidity, heat and hail. The film can now be ordered directly from the company in rolls or sheets. Initially, the film will be available for €70 ($76) per module. The future price evolution will depend on several factors, the company says.