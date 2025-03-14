Chinese PV Industry Brief: Aiko Solar wins 1 GW BC module bid in Datang tender

Aiko Solar said it has secured the first-place bid for the “n-type BC solar modules” category in China Datang Group’s 2025-26 module procurement framework, covering 1 GW of capacity. Datang’s total procurement volume stands at 22.5 GW, including 19.5 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, 2 GW of heterojunction (HJT) modules, and 1 GW of BC modules. Aiko Solar won the BC segment at a price of CNY 0.745 ($0.10)/W.

Solargiga Energy Holdings said its unaudited results show a projected loss of CNY 200 million to CNY 240 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, from a CNY 112 million profit a year earlier. The company attributed the loss to oversupply across the PV supply chain, which drove prices lower.

CNNC Photovoltaic Technology (Shanghai) said its rigid single-junction perovskite module, measuring 1.2 meters × 0.65 meters, achieved a certified efficiency of 19.7% under standard test conditions (STC), according to TÜV Nord. Forward scan efficiency reached 19.42%, while reverse scan hit 19.7%. CNNC Photovoltaic also said that its fully automated 1.2-meter × 1.6-meter perovskite mass production line will start operations in the second quarter of 2025.

Gansu Energy has announced plans to invest CNY 4.48 billion in the first phase of the Qingyang Green Power Aggregation Pilot Project, which will have 1 GW of total installed capacity. The project will include 750 MW of wind and 250 MW of solar, and is expected to generate an average of 926 GWh per year, with 690 GWh sold to the grid. Gansu Energy said that the investment recovery period is estimated at 16.31 years, with an internal rate of return on equity of 2.52%. The company will fund 20% of the project with its own capital and raise the remainder through bank loans and other channels.

DMEGC said 2024 revenue fell 5.95% year on year to CNY 18.56 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 0.46% to CNY 1.83 billion. Basic earnings per share reached CNY 1.1335, up 0.51%, and the company declared a cash dividend of CNY 4.52 (pre tax) per 10 shares. DMEGC reported CNY 11.07 billion in photovoltaic revenue, with solar shipments climbing 73% to 17.2 GW. The company attributed the growth to its differentiation strategy, rapid expansion into overseas markets, and downstream solar investments, despite broader industry weakness in 2024.