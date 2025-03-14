Dutch regulator launches probe into home solar feed-in costs, compensation

Feed-in costs for households with solar panels in the Netherlands have risen by about 10% over the past month, based on calculations from the Dutch consumer regulator, ACM.

Dutch law allows suppliers to charge feed-in costs to customers, but prohibits unreasonable pricing. ACM said the 10% increase affected households that signed new energy contracts in the past month.

The regulator also found that 11 unnamed energy suppliers charge households with rooftop solar panels more to return excess electricity to the grid than they pay for the electricity generated, resulting in a net-negative feed-in compensation fee. While not prohibited under Dutch law, such pricing is only allowed if it does not lead to unreasonable costs.

ACM’s analysis said both the 10% rise and the net-negative compensation fee “begs the question of whether these feed-in-costs are reasonable.”

The watchdog plans to study how energy suppliers incorporate the costs of residential solar into their pricing, with results expected in the coming months.

ACM reviewed grid fees charged by four Dutch energy suppliers in 2024 and found fees applied to owners of PV systems were “legitimate.”

The Dutch government plans to end the country’s net metering scheme on Jan. 1, 2027. ACM said it “will keep a close watch” on the fairness of prices after that date and remains in discussions with the government on future regulation.

In December 2024, the state-run Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland agency reported that the national solar subsidy scheme was undersubscribed for the year.