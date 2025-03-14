Dutch regulator launches probe into home solar feed-in costs, compensation

Feed-in costs for households with solar panels in the Netherlands have risen by about 10% over the past month, based on calculations from the Dutch consumer regulator, ACM.
Dutch law allows suppliers to charge feed-in costs to customers, but prohibits unreasonable pricing. ACM said the 10% increase affected households that signed new energy contracts in the past month.
The regulator also found that 11 unnamed energy suppliers charge households with rooftop solar panels more to return excess electricity to the grid than they pay for the electricity generated, resulting in a net-negative feed-in compensation fee. While not prohibited under Dutch law, such pricing is only allowed if it does not lead to unreasonable costs.
ACM’s analysis said both the 10% rise and the net-negative compensation fee “begs the question of whether these feed-in-costs are reasonable.”
The watchdog plans to study how energy suppliers incorporate the costs of residential solar into their pricing, with results expected in the coming months.
ACM reviewed grid fees charged by four Dutch energy suppliers in 2024 and found fees applied to owners of PV systems were “legitimate.”
The Dutch government plans to end the country’s net metering scheme on Jan. 1, 2027. ACM said it “will keep a close watch” on the fairness of prices after that date and remains in discussions with the government on future regulation.
In December 2024, the state-run Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland agency reported that the national solar subsidy scheme was undersubscribed for the year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.