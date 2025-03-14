Indian startup testing 15%-efficient perovskite solar modules

P3C Technology and Solutions, a spinoff of India’s IIT-BHU Varanasi, is currently testing new perovskite solar modules, with the assessments being conducted by the country’s National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE).

The largest devices measure 30 cm2 with 15% efficiency. “We have been working on PSC technology for the last 5 years and now have reached this size,” Sooraj Kumar, CEO and co-founder of P3C Technology and Solutions, told pv magazine.

Next is a host of external durability and performance tests. The reliability tests are being performed at the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). “Further we are in the process of sending our modules to NREL, USA for validation,” he said, referring to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Two PV models are in development, one with a glass substrate, dubbed MySUN Glass, and one with a flexible substrate, MySUN flex. The substrate thickness is 3.2 mm and 0.175 mm, respectively. Target solar PV applications include commercial and rooftop, automotive, space, defense, railway and agricultural.

With IIT BHU Associate Professor, Imteyaz Ahmad, as a co-founder and advisor, P3C has developed a locally-sourced manufacturing process that integrates slot-die coating. “We have indigenously developed a state-of-the-art production line,” said Kumar, adding that the approach presents no barrier to capacity increase.

The scaleup to 60 MW production capacity is planned throughout 2025 and 2026, aiming for a module size of 90 cm x 180 cm. “This size will be rolled out at lower capacity in the next 12 months,” said Kumar.

Concurrently, the team is developing perovskite-silicon tandem cells and modules with one of the “largest silicon manufacturers in India,” according to Kumar who added the names of partners will be announced soon. Other products in the pipeline, include anti-soiling and anti-reflective coatings to improve PV panel performance.

Founded in 2019, P3C has received equity financing from Oberoi Thermit Pvt Ltd, an industrial machinery and technology company based in Uttar Pradesh. Its early organic-inorganic perovskite solar cell prototypes were 6% efficient. Today the efficiency of its small semi-transparent research cells has reached 20%.