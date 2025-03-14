Philippines issues terms for renewables auction with storage

From ESS News

In July 2024, the Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines said its next renewable energy auction would focus strongly on integrating renewable energy and energy storage systems (IRESS). Initially, the auction was to be held in the final quarter of 2024, but the DOE is only getting around to outlining the details of the Green Energy Auction, (GEA-4), now. The GEA-4 is the Philippines fourth renewable energy auction, but the first to focus on IRESS.

Despite the delay, the government is staying true to its previous declaration to integrate storage into the country’s renewable energy transition. GEA-4 will add 9,378 MW of new capacity from ground-mounted solar, roof-mounted solar, floating solar, and onshore wind projects. Pairing solar plants with battery energy storage systems (BESS) will be the main strategic focus.

The Philippines is targeting an additional 1,100 MW of solar capacity equipped with energy storage under GEA-4. The solar and BESS projects are expected to enhance grid reliability and flexibility while supporting the country’s growing electricity demand. Each project must have a minimum storage duration of four hours to ensure sufficient grid support and energy reliability.

