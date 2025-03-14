UK T-4 auction clears path for nearly 7 GW of new battery storage by 2028

From ESS News

The UK National Energy System Operator (NESO) has released the provisional T-4 Capacity Market Auction results for delivery in 2028-29 which targeted 43.7 GW.

The T-4 auction concluded on March 11, and 43.1 GW was procured across 669 units. Existing tech made up around 40 GW, or 81% of the capacity enetering the action, meaning that new build capacity, which can come at a higher price, was needed to close the gap.

The auction cleared at a price of GBP 60/kW/year ($84/kW/year), down from last year’s all time high clearing price of GBP 65/kW/year. The procurement exercise came at a cost of around GBP 4 billion, up from the last year’s GBP 3.6 billion.

