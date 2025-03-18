Chinese PV Industry Brief: Kelin Electric to raise funds for 1 GW perovskite project

Kelin Electric said it plans to raise up to CNY 1.46 billion through a private placement, with CNY 1.26 billion allocated for a 1 GW perovskite solar module project in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The remaining CNY 200 million will be used for working capital. The move follows Kelin’s earlier progress in perovskite technology, with its subsidiary Hangzhou Keno launching trial production of a 100 MW large-area perovskite module pilot line in November 2024. The company aims to scale up its operations with the new 1 GW project.

Drinda New Energy has recorded CNY 9.95 billion in revenue for 2024, down 46.66% year on year. The company posted a net loss of CNY591 million, marking a 172.47% decline. Despite the financial downturn, Drinda’s solar cell shipments grew 12.62% year on year to 33.74 GW. N-type cell shipments made up over 90% of the total at 30.99 GW, a 50.58% increase from the previous year. The company also highlighted efficiency gains, with its average mass production conversion efficiency improving by more than 0.5 percentage points and non-silicon costs per watt dropping by about 30%.

China Datang Group has announced plans to develop two new energy projects in Hunan province. The company will invest CNY 300 million in a 60 MW agri-photovoltaic (forest-solar) project in Yongzhou and CNY 1.253 billion in a 220 MW aquaculture-solar hybrid project in Changde.

China Resources New Energy has secured approval for its initial public offering application on China’s main stock exchange. According to its prospectus, the company aims to raise at least CNY 24.5 billion after deducting issuance expenses, with the funds directed toward wind and solar power projects. As of September 2024, China Resources New Energy operated assets across 30 provinces, with a total grid-connected capacity of 28.2 GW to 21.6 GW from wind power and 6.6 GW from solar power.