The Hydrogen Stream: BASF starts Germany’s largest PEM electrolyzer

BASF has commissioned a 54 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer at its Ludwigshafen site after two years of construction. The electrolyzer, which includes 72 installed stacks, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions at BASF’s main plant by up to 72,000 metric tons per year. The German company said it invested €25 million ($27.3 million) in the project, with the European Union contributing €124.3 million. Hydrogen from the system will be used in the production of ammonia, methanol, and vitamins.

Sungrow Hydrogen has secured the largest share of alkaline hydrogen production equipment orders from China Coal Ordos Energy Chemical for its 100,000-ton “Liquid Sunshine” demonstration project. Sungrow said it will supply 16 sets of 1,200 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers with gas-liquid separation and purification systems. The green hydrogen will combine with refined carbon dioxide from chemical installations to produce methanol. The CNY 4.9 billion ($690 million) project in Inner Mongolia will feature 625,000 kW of new energy capacity and a hydrogen production capacity of 21,000 metric tons per year.

The European Commission has selected a project by Vale and Green Energy Park (GEP) as a flagship initiative of the EU's Global Gateway Program in the Climate and Energy category. Vale said the project will produce green HBI (hot briquetted iron) in Brazil to supply European markets for green steel, delivered via decarbonized shipping corridors. The initiative will help decarbonize steel production in Europe, with Green Energy Park, an integrated hydrogen company, partnering with Vale on the project since October 2024.

Australia has committed AUD 750 million ($479 million) in public funding to accelerate the development of new technologies in the metals manufacturing sector. As part of the AUD 1.7 billion Future Made in Australia Innovation Fund announced in the 2024-25 budget, the funding aims to support cutting-edge innovation, particularly in low-emission technologies, with four of the 10 priorities focused on hydrogen.

The Venice Port Authority has authorized the construction of a new green hydrogen plant at Sapio’s facility in Marghera. The electrolyzer plant will operate autonomously from Sapio’s production cycles and be powered by renewable energy. The authority said the plant, built on a brownfield site using existing infrastructure, will establish Porto Marghera as Italy’s first Hydrogen Valley, with a total investment of €2.5 billion, of which €30 million is provided by the Veneto region.