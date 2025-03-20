EU launches partnerships to strengthen PV, advanced materials, textiles

The European Commission has introduced three new European Partnerships under Horizon Europe to bolster the continent’s technological leadership, industrial resilience, and sustainability. The initiatives will support PV, advanced materials, and textiles, with a combined investment of nearly €1.1 billion from the European Union and private sector by 2030.
The European Partnership for Innovation in Photovoltaics aims to expand Europe's PV manufacturing capacity and build a more resilient supply chain, aligning with the European Green Deal, REPowerEU plan, and the 2023 Renewable Energy Directive. The European Union and private partners will each invest up to €240 million from 2025 to 2030 to strengthen Europe's position in the global solar market and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
The European Partnership for Innovative Advanced Materials will focus on developing cutting-edge materials that enhance industrial competitiveness and sustainability. The initiative seeks to accelerate the industrial adoption of safe and circular economy-friendly materials. The European Union and private sector will each contribute up to €250 million by 2030.
The European Partnership for Textiles of the Future will drive sustainability and circularity in the textile industry, supporting digital innovations and new business models. It aligns with the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles and aims to enhance Europe's strategic autonomy. The European Union and industry partners plan to invest up to €30 million each from 2025 to 2030.
These partnerships, identified as priorities in the Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, are expected to strengthen the European Union’s competitiveness while advancing sustainability and energy transition efforts.
