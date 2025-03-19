EU approves Spain’s €700m energy storage subsidy plan

The European Commission on Monday greenlit a new aid scheme to enable Spain to deploy large-scale energy storage with co-financing of up to 85%.

Image: Ingeteam

From ESS News

The European Commission on Monday approved a new aid scheme for the deployment of large-scale electricity storage in Spain.

Subsidies will be available for standalone energy storage sites, projects installed alongside renewable energy facilities, and storage planned as part of thermal power plants.

The €700 million ($763 million) program, run by Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), will offer matched-finance worth up to 85% of the cost of energy storage sites.

