EU approves Spain’s €700m energy storage subsidy plan

From ESS News

The European Commission on Monday approved a new aid scheme for the deployment of large-scale electricity storage in Spain.

Subsidies will be available for standalone energy storage sites, projects installed alongside renewable energy facilities, and storage planned as part of thermal power plants.

The €700 million ($763 million) program, run by Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), will offer matched-finance worth up to 85% of the cost of energy storage sites.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.