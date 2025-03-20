Tunisia seeks consultants for 400 MW solar-plus-storage project

The World Bank is inviting consultants to submit proposals for a technical study on a 350 MW to 400 MW solar project with battery energy storage in Tunisia. The deadline for applications is March 24.

Image: Brahim Guedich, Unsplash

The World Bank is looking to recruit a technical consultant that will advise on a proposed large-scale solar-plus-battery storage project in Tunisia.

The consultancy work will centre around a planned 350 MW to 400 MW solar plant with an accompanying battery energy storage system.

The chosen consultant will provide recommendations on the optimal configuration of the hybrid power plant and conduct a technical study that covers technological scenarios, site assessment and technical, grid impact, economic and financial analysis.

The tender advertisement offers further details on the scope of the work, alongside expected timelines and eligibility criteria.

A statement from the World Bank says the work will help it better inform the Tunisian government in the procurement of solar parks, as well as contribute to broader dialogue on structuring hybrid power purchase agreements.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Mar. 24, 2025.

