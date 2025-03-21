Compressed air energy storage system for homes, businesses

Segula Technologies has launched its Remora Stack product, a containerized isothermal air compression storage solution the company claims is 70% efficient.

Two industrial-scale Remora Stack prototypes will be built in Spain, in Eibar and Bilbao

Image: Segula Technologies

French multinational Segula Technologies has unveiled the Remora Stack, a sustainable renewable energy storage solution for industry, residential eco-districts, shopping centers, power plants, and public infrastructure.

The Remora Stack is a standard, 12 m-container installed system which its manufacturer says has a process efficiency of 70%.

“The entire system has a useful life of at least 30 years, generates no polluting emissions and, unlike batteries, uses robust and durable materials,” said the engineering firm, adding the product does not feature lithium or rare earth elements.

The new product uses a patented isothermal air compression method developed by Segula and builds on the engineer’s Remora technology, which was designed to store renewable energy underwater.

