Compressed air energy storage system for homes, businesses

From ESS News
French multinational Segula Technologies has unveiled the Remora Stack, a sustainable renewable energy storage solution for industry, residential eco-districts, shopping centers, power plants, and public infrastructure.
The Remora Stack is a standard, 12 m-container installed system which its manufacturer says has a process efficiency of 70%.
“The entire system has a useful life of at least 30 years, generates no polluting emissions and, unlike batteries, uses robust and durable materials,” said the engineering firm, adding the product does not feature lithium or rare earth elements.
The new product uses a patented isothermal air compression method developed by Segula and builds on the engineer’s Remora technology, which was designed to store renewable energy underwater.
