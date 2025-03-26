German home battery sales collapse but larger systems on the rise

From ESS News

The BVES has noted a marked decline in battery sales in 2024, with the €12.5 billion ($13.5 billion) total down 23% on 2023.

Sales of home battery energy storage systems (BESS) fell 40%, from €11.1 billion, in 2023, to €6.7 billion with BVES Managing Director Urban Windelen citing a decline in the installation of heat pumps and wall boxes.

Falling energy prices, uncertainty over regulation such as the Building Energy Act, and a weakening construction industry are also factors, according to the trade body, with heat storage sales falling from €7.3 billion to €4 billion last year. Electricity storage system sales were down from €3.8 billion to €2.8 billion, year on year.

