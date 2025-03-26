Sprsun unveils air-source heat pump for swimming pools

China-based heat pump provider Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Sprsun) has launched an air-source heat pump for applications in swimming pools, spas, and aquatic centers.
“Our new heat pump system can maintain ideal water temperatures ranging from 28 C to 35 C in any climate,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It is saltwater and chlorine resistant thanks to a corrosion-proof titanium heat exchanger that ensures durability in harsh environments.”
The system is available in eleven versions with heating capacity ranging from 6.5 kW to 39 kW and cooling capacity spanning from 3.6 kW and 21.5 kW.
The smallest product measures 930 mm x 380 mm x 670 mm and weighs 57 kg, while the largest system has dimensions of 1,090 mm x 510 mm x 820 mm and a weight of 82 kg.
The manufacturer said that the new heat pump can achieve a coefficient of performance of 4.8 to 5.23 at 15 C and between 6.9 and 7.45 at 27 C. The system's maximum current ranges from 6.5 A to 16.2 A and the maximum power input is between 1.34 kW and 3.32 kW.
The system uses R32 (difluoromethane) as a refrigerant, a Panasonic rotary compressor, and a NIDE DC fan motor. The unit reportedly automatically detects and determines when to enter defrost mode, thus preventing energy wastage.
