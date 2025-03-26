Sprsun unveils air-source heat pump for swimming pools

The Chinese manufacturer said its new heat pump system has a heating capacity of 6.5 kW to 17 kW and a coefficient of performance ranging from 4.8 to 5.23 at 15 C.

Image: Sprsun

Share

China-based heat pump provider Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Sprsun) has launched an air-source heat pump for applications in swimming pools, spas, and aquatic centers.

“Our new heat pump system can maintain ideal water temperatures ranging from 28 C to 35 C in any climate,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It is saltwater and chlorine resistant thanks to a corrosion-proof titanium heat exchanger that ensures durability in harsh environments.”

The system is available in eleven versions with heating capacity ranging from 6.5 kW to 39 kW and cooling capacity spanning from 3.6 kW and 21.5 kW.

The smallest product measures 930 mm x 380 mm x 670 mm and weighs 57 kg, while the largest system has dimensions of 1,090 mm x 510 mm x 820 mm and a weight of 82 kg.

The manufacturer said that the new heat pump can achieve a coefficient of performance of 4.8 to 5.23 at 15 C and between 6.9 and 7.45 at 27 C. The system's maximum current ranges from 6.5 A to 16.2 A and the maximum power input is between 1.34 kW and 3.32 kW.

The system uses R32 (difluoromethane) as a refrigerant, a Panasonic rotary compressor, and a NIDE DC fan motor. The unit reportedly automatically detects and determines when to enter defrost mode, thus preventing energy wastage.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina Solar announces 800 W tandem solar module
25 March 2025 Trina Solar’s National Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology says that its new perovskite-polysilicon tandem module has achieved 808 W of peak p...