Chinese manufacturer brings residential heat pump kit to Europe

China-based heat pump provider Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Sprsun) is currently targeting the European market to boost sales of its heat pump kit for residential applications.

“The SPRSUN heat pump kit is an all-in-one component kit that comes with almost everything you need to install an integral heat pump, including pumps, valves, filters, electrical boxes, expansion boxes, switches,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It is designed to save customers' time and money in installing heat pumps.”

According to the manufacturer, the kit can also be used in combination with rooftop PV power, provided that the solar array provides a stable voltage to the heat pump. “As long as there is a stable voltage source that meets our heat pump requirements, then this kit is ready to use,” the spokesperson stated.

The monoblock heat pump is available in two versions with different leakage switches of 32 A and 40 A and a weight of 34 kg and 36 kg, respectively.

Both devices have dimensions of 600 mm x 290 mm x 825 mm and a cable length of 7 m. They both feature a 3kW/220V electric heater, a water pump, an expansion tank of 5 liters, a three-way valve, and an 18 A AC contactor.

“The kit also supports R32 DC inverter heat pumps, saving customers a lot of time and money on heat pump installation,” the spokesperson said.

The company is based in Guangzhou, in the Chinese province of Guangdong, and is currently selling heat pumps in more than 60 countries.