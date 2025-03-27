Waaree Energies to start 5.4 GW solar cell factory

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies will inaugurate its 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Chikhli, Navsari, Gujarat, on March 29.
The company has begun commercial production from a 1.4 GW monocrystalline PERC (mono PERC) solar cell line, the first phase of its planned 5.4 GW capacity.
India’s largest solar cell manufacturing facility, the Chikhli plant will add 4 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production in its next phase.
Waaree Energies said the facility includes advanced automation, state-of-the-art production lines, and stringent quality control measures to ensure efficiency and reliability.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a total installed capacity of 13.3 GW for PV modules, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar.
