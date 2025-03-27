Waaree Energies to start 5.4 GW solar cell factory

Waaree Energies will soon inaugurate its 5.4 GW state-of-the-art solar cell manufacturing plant in Chikhli, India.

Image: Waaree Energies

Share

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies will inaugurate its 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Chikhli, Navsari, Gujarat, on March 29.

The company has begun commercial production from a 1.4 GW monocrystalline PERC (mono PERC) solar cell line, the first phase of its planned 5.4 GW capacity.

India’s largest solar cell manufacturing facility, the Chikhli plant will add 4 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production in its next phase.

Waaree Energies said the facility includes advanced automation, state-of-the-art production lines, and stringent quality control measures to ensure efficiency and reliability.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a total installed capacity of 13.3 GW for PV modules, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina Solar announces 800 W tandem solar module
25 March 2025 Trina Solar’s National Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology says that its new perovskite-polysilicon tandem module has achieved 808 W of peak p...