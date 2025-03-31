French company unveils PVC-based mounting system for C&I solar projects

From pv magazine France

On agricultural and industrial sites, where every roof can generate energy, unsuitable structures or high reinforcement costs often hinder solar panel installation.

French plastic sheeting provider Renolit Ondex has developed a mounting system that enables superimposed installation without adding weight to the roof.

The system uses bi-oriented polyvinyl chloride (PVC) panels, manufactured through a patented process the company invented in 1964, which stretches the material in two directions simultaneously.

Renolit Ondex said the product is lighter than traditional metal or fiber cement supports, weighing 2.4 kg per square meter compared to 7 kg for steel and up to 17 kg for fiber cement, reducing or eliminating the need for structural reinforcement.

The bi-orientation process enhances impact resistance, making the panels four times stronger than conventional PVC, the company said. The material also lowers temperatures beneath PV panels, improving efficiency.

The panels resist corrosion and chemical exposure and are fire-resistant, self-extinguishing in case of fire without producing drops.

Once installed, PV panels are secured using systems tailored to different configurations: the FIX O Bat system for industrial and agricultural roofs and the FIX O Ser system for greenhouses and lightweight structures.

Renolit Ondex provides a 10-year warranty for the product.