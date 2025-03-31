Spain offers €200 million grant for solar ingot, wafer factory

From pv magazine Spain

Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has released the provisional results of the Renoval program under the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), preliminarily allocating €297.3 million to 34 projects for manufacturing equipment and components essential to Spain’s renewable energy sector.

Eleven projects focus on producing and assembling electrolyzers and other components for green hydrogen. Another eleven involve wind energy structures and equipment. Seven are solar photovoltaic projects, four cover battery equipment and components for electrical storage, and one focuses on heat pump manufacturing. All adhere to the “do no significant harm” (DNSH) principle for environmental impact.

Sunwafe SL, based in Gijón, northern Spain, secured around €200 million for a solar ingot and wafer factory.

The provisionally selected projects will be located across 12 autonomous communities. The Basque Country has the most projects with six, followed by Castilla-La Mancha with five. Andalusia and Galicia each have four, while Castilla y León has three. The Canary Islands, Catalonia, Navarre, the Valencian Community, and Asturias each have two. Extremadura and Madrid each have one.

Ariema Enerxía, one of the successful bidders, will build a 200 MW electrolyzer factory in Huelva, the company said in a statement to pv magazine.

Other selected bidders include Matteco in Valencia, which focuses on green hydrogen. ABC Compressors in Gipuzkoa, ARaymond Spain (Tecniacero) in Barcelona, and Zerinthia Battery in Alcázar de San Juan, Ciudad Real, also secured funding. Intarcon in Córdoba, H2Site in Bizkaia, and Escelco in León will receive support, along with Navantia in A Coruña and BlueSolar in Puertollano.

Industrias de Tecnologías Aplicadas de Refrigeración y Conservación in Córdoba, Quantum Hydrogen in Cádiz, and Evolventia in A Coruña are among the approved projects. Bihar Batteries in Gipuzkoa will manufacture sodium-ion batteries. Zigor in Córdoba, Gamesa in Burgos, Golendus in Badajoz, and EAVE in the Canary Islands also made the list.

The program is financed through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan under the REPowerEU component, introduced in October 2023.