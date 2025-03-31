Spain offers €200 million grant for solar ingot, wafer factory

From pv magazine Spain
Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has released the provisional results of the Renoval program under the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), preliminarily allocating €297.3 million to 34 projects for manufacturing equipment and components essential to Spain’s renewable energy sector.
Eleven projects focus on producing and assembling electrolyzers and other components for green hydrogen. Another eleven involve wind energy structures and equipment. Seven are solar photovoltaic projects, four cover battery equipment and components for electrical storage, and one focuses on heat pump manufacturing. All adhere to the “do no significant harm” (DNSH) principle for environmental impact.
Sunwafe SL, based in Gijón, northern Spain, secured around €200 million for a solar ingot and wafer factory.
The provisionally selected projects will be located across 12 autonomous communities. The Basque Country has the most projects with six, followed by Castilla-La Mancha with five. Andalusia and Galicia each have four, while Castilla y León has three. The Canary Islands, Catalonia, Navarre, the Valencian Community, and Asturias each have two. Extremadura and Madrid each have one.
Ariema Enerxía, one of the successful bidders, will build a 200 MW electrolyzer factory in Huelva, the company said in a statement to pv magazine.
Other selected bidders include Matteco in Valencia, which focuses on green hydrogen. ABC Compressors in Gipuzkoa, ARaymond Spain (Tecniacero) in Barcelona, and Zerinthia Battery in Alcázar de San Juan, Ciudad Real, also secured funding. Intarcon in Córdoba, H2Site in Bizkaia, and Escelco in León will receive support, along with Navantia in A Coruña and BlueSolar in Puertollano.
Industrias de Tecnologías Aplicadas de Refrigeración y Conservación in Córdoba, Quantum Hydrogen in Cádiz, and Evolventia in A Coruña are among the approved projects. Bihar Batteries in Gipuzkoa will manufacture sodium-ion batteries. Zigor in Córdoba, Gamesa in Burgos, Golendus in Badajoz, and EAVE in the Canary Islands also made the list.
The program is financed through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan under the REPowerEU component, introduced in October 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.