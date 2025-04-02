Fortescue proposes 644 MW solar farm for Australian iron ore mine

From pv magazine Australia

Fortescue Metals Group has submitted a proposal to the Australian Environment Protection Authority for approval of its proposed 644 MW Turner River solar hub (TRSH) to power its iron ore mining operation near Port Hedland, Western Australia.

The Fortescue subsidiary Pilbara Energy Generation (PEG) proposed the TRSH for a site 120 km south of Port Hedland in Western Australia’s Karawara Native Title determination area. The proposal comprises solar panel installation, a substation and 220 kV transmission line spurs, supporting infrastructure, plus roads and corridors for overhead electrical reticulation.

Electricity generated by the proposed solar project will be exported to the Fortescue integrated electricity network by connecting into the Pilbara Energy Connect (PEC) North Star Junction substation being constructed as part of the Pilbara Transmission Project (PTP).

Phase one of the PEC was completed in 2024 and included a 100 MW solar farm at North Star Junction, 140 km of transmission lines and substations, anticipating by 2030 that Fortescue will deploy 2 GW to 3 GW of renewable energy generation and battery storage to eliminate fossil fuels for its iron ore operations.

The Environment Protection Authority has opened the TRSH proposal on its website for consultation until April 3, 2025.

In 2022, Fortescue Metals Group committed AUD 6.2 billion ($3.9 billion) to eliminate fossil fuels for it’s Australia iron ore operations by 2030, to reduce its 2.4 million tons of emissions by rejecting carbon offsets and aiming for a Real Zero strategy.