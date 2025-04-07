SERIS launches solar asset management spinoff

SERIS has launched a solar asset management company called PV Doctor. Billed as a commercial spinoff based on 15 years of research, the startup has been designed to ensure that solar installations of all sizes operate at optimum yield.

The new company uses AI-powered analytics and real-time monitoring to prevent energy losses and protect long-term asset value.

Its core services include a Smart Operations and Management platform that detects performance issues, analyzes root causes, and proposes corrective actions. It covers performance ratio trending, soiling losses, shading impacts, grid disturbances, and component failures.

Its other services include repowering aging installations, conducting independent performance audits, and providing strategic technical support.

PV Doctor is now monitoring more than 200 MW of solar installations across 40 sites in 10 countries, including 3% of Singapore’s PV projects.

Co-founders André Nobre and Thomas Reindl said they hope to help solar asset owners maximize energy yield by identifying and resolving performance losses, reduce operational risks through predictive maintenance and early fault detection and improve financial returns.

“The solar industry is growing rapidly, but without the right tools, many systems fail to reach their full potential,” they added. “The PV Doctor is here to change that.”