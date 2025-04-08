German home battery owners can save state millions with ‘a maximum of six clicks’

From ESS News
More than 1.8 million home solar energy storage systems, with a cumulative capacity of 15 GWh have been installed in Germany, almost a third of them last year.
Researchers at Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW) want to harness that battery fleet to help the grid, and have launched a Your Power Storage Can Do More! campaign.
The researchers say many of those 1.8 million units could operate energy-consumption-forecast-based “intelligent charging” with just a few clicks, with the result that “The battery storage systems last longer, counteract bottlenecks in the power grid on sunny days and, on top of that, relieve the federal budget by tens of millions of euros annually.”
