Peru plans to reach 3 GW of PV capacity by 2028

Peru aims to add 2.5 GW of new PV capacity by 2028 through 14 solar projects, bringing its total installations to nearly 3 GW, according to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM).

Image: Enel, Ministerio de Energía, Perú

Share

From pv magazine LatAm

Peru's MINEM has revealed that developers aim to build 14 solar projects totaling 2.5 GW by 2028, all connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN).

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025 report, Peru currently has 528 MW of installed PV capacity. If MINEM’s projections are met, the country will reach at least 2.98 GW by 2028.

The projects will be built in the departments of Arequipa, Moquegua, and Ica, with two additional isolated-system projects planned for Loreto.

MINEM said that four of the projects have reached advanced stages of construction and represent a combined investment of more than $717 million.

The Sunny project in Arequipa will add 204 MW with an investment exceeding $177 million.

Solimana, a 250 MW project in Arequipa, and Lupi, a 181.2 MW project in Moquegua, will each require investments of $176 million and $193 million, respectively.

San Martín Solar, a 252.4 MW project in Arequipa, will require more than $168 million in investment.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

China’s Huadian announces winners in 6 GWh BESS tender with average bid at $65/kWh
24 March 2025 The procurement exercise has attracted 67 battery energy storage companies but only six have emerged as winners. The average bid stood at CNY 0.473/Wh...