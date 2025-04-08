Peru plans to reach 3 GW of PV capacity by 2028

From pv magazine LatAm

Peru's MINEM has revealed that developers aim to build 14 solar projects totaling 2.5 GW by 2028, all connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN).

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025 report, Peru currently has 528 MW of installed PV capacity. If MINEM’s projections are met, the country will reach at least 2.98 GW by 2028.

The projects will be built in the departments of Arequipa, Moquegua, and Ica, with two additional isolated-system projects planned for Loreto.

MINEM said that four of the projects have reached advanced stages of construction and represent a combined investment of more than $717 million.

The Sunny project in Arequipa will add 204 MW with an investment exceeding $177 million.

Solimana, a 250 MW project in Arequipa, and Lupi, a 181.2 MW project in Moquegua, will each require investments of $176 million and $193 million, respectively.

San Martín Solar, a 252.4 MW project in Arequipa, will require more than $168 million in investment.