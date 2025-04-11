InfinityPV unveils slot die coater for thin-film PV research

InfinityPV, a Danish provider of printed electronics equipment, has launched a slot-die coater to provide thin-film solar PV researchers with a compact, configurable sheet coater that is suitable for organic and inorganic solar cell technologies.

“Our Slot-Die Coater ensures exceptional coating uniformity for nanometer-to-micrometer-scale films, accommodating a wide variety of liquid formulations. It is targeted at researchers striving for precision and reproducibility,” Jon Carlé, the head of sales at InfinityPV, told pv magazine.

The equipment comes in two sizes, Mini and Pro, supporting coating widths of 100 mm x 280 mm and 160 mm x 280 mm, respectively. Both models have adjustable coating speed ranges from 1.2 mm/sec to 33 mm/sec, 110-240 Vac operating power, and a compact form factor that is glovebox and fumehood-compatible.

The smaller unit is 440 mm x 360 mm x 400 mm, weighing 22 kg, and the larger is 440 mm x 420 mm x 400 mm, weighing 24 kg.

The InfinityPV Slot-Die Coater standard hot plate supports temperatures of up to 100 C. An optional high-temperature hot plate is capable of reaching 140 C. In addition, the Pro version can be equipped with an ultra-smooth, diamond-milled microporous vacuum chuck to support large-area coating with precise temperature control up to 100 C.

All models are equipped with a syringe pump that provides precise ink flow rate adjustments for optimal delivery of both organic and inorganic formulations, according to the company.

Several add-on modules or interchangeable components are available for knife coating, pen, bar, and flexo printing processes. A heated slot die head is also available as an option.

The product is available directly via the company's website and from resellers, such as Seika Sangyo GmbH based in Germany, MSE Supplies based in the United States, Vector Technologies LTD based in Greece, Gaia Science based in Singapore, Ezzi Vision based in Australia, Filgen Inc. based in Japan, WonWoo Systems and Dong-Ah Trade Corp. based in South Korea, and Yeada Photonelectric based in China.

A short YouTube video highlights how researchers can use the equipment.

Founded in 2014, InfinityPV makes a range of products for solar PV fabrication and characterization, including inks and software. It also provides equipment for the fabrication of printed batteries, fuel cells, OLEDs, and sensors.