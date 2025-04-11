Segula presents compressed air storage system for residential applications

From ESS News

France-based product and process engineering solutions provider Segula Technologies has developed a compressed air energy storage (CAES) system for residential applications.

“The Remora Home is based on a patented system of isothermal compression and decompression of air and is an ideal solution for homeowners operating a PV system,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting that the storage system is the latest evolution of a technology that originated in the marine environment with its unit Remora Offshore.”It's not yet ready for commercialization. Limited pre-series are planned for 2027 and the full commercialization in 2028.”

The system consists of a reversible compressor whit the size of a water heater that is connected to a storage unit. This unit can be installed indoors or outdoors, while the compressor must be connected to the solar panels, with the whole system being controlled by an application that optimizes self-consumption.

