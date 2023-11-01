French firms deploy 10 wind-PV generators on commercial rooftop

Segula Technologies and Wind my Roof, a French startup, have installed 10 WindBox hybrid solar-wind generators on the rooftop of a commercial building in Hangest-en-Santerre, France. The generators create a microgrid to power an intelligent storage system.
Each WindBox, which consists of a 1,500 W wind turbine and two 800 W solar modules, can produce up to 2,000 kWh of wind energy and up to 800 kWh of solar per year. The compact systems share the same inverter and battery, reducing costs. With a roof area requirement of 4 square meters and dimensions of 2.1 meters x 1.6 meters x 2 meters, they are robust, capable of withstanding winds up to 180 km/h, temperatures down to -15 C, and operate silently.
The Idec Invest Innovation group, the business angel Antoine Fuentes, and their investors EIT InnoEnergy and Vinci Energies, have recently invested €2 million ($2.1 million) in Wind my Roof.
Wind my Roof has also installed eight prototypes on the roof of a building in Rouen, Normandy, and plans to carry out four other projects in France between now and the end of the year. It is also working on installing Wind Boxes in Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.
