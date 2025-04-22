Rhoss launches reversible heat pumps

Italian heat pump manufacturer Rhoss has launched a new packaged reversible air-cooled heat pump system for heating and cooling applications in commercial and industrial buildings.
The company said the new product is available in two models: the T Version, which is designed for high performance and energy optimization; and the “super silent” Q Version, which is engineered for environments where acoustic comfort is a priority.
Both models are sold in three different sizes with a nominal heating capacity of 77.8 kW, 88.3 kW, and 99.5 kW, respectively.
Their nominal cooling capacity ranges from 66.4 kW and 85.2 kW and their coefficient of performance (COP) spans from 3.60 and 3.58.
The smallest system measures 3,570 mm x 1,700 mm x 1,210 mm and weighs 980 kg, while the largest product has a size of 3,570 mm x 1,800 mm x 1,210 mm and weighs 1,050 kg. Sound levels are between 76 dB(A) and 80 dB(A).
All products use R454B as a refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 466. The systems also feature single-circuit and double-compressor configurations, with the compressors being fitted with vapor injection technology.
The novel heat pumps can reportedly deliver hot water at 65 C from -10 C up to 35 C of external air, and hot water at 55 C down to -20 C of external air. The manufacturer also claims they can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of 4.36 at low temperatures and up to 3.57 at medium temperatures.
