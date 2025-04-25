North American solar PPA market remains stable in Q1 2025

From pv magazine USA
LevelTen Energy has released its latest quarterly report on PPA pricing in North America. It noted a second consecutive quarter of stable pricing in the first three months of 2025.
A PPA is an arrangement in which a third-party developer installs, owns, and operates an energy asset on a customer’s property, with the customer purchasing the system’s electric output for a set period. PPAs are typically signed with corporate entities or electric utilities as buyers, and for solar assets, they often last 20 to 25 years.
Market-averaged solar PPA prices rose 1% quarter-over-quarter to start 2025, said LevelTen Energy.
The company called the stability an “encouraging sign” that the solar sector is stabilizing after pandemic-era supply chain issues and numerous policy challenges.
The first-quarter prices do not reflect the Trump administration’s tariff enforcement, which LevelTen Energy described as “certainly a cause for concern.” However, the report noted that the US solar sector has become adept at navigating tariffs, which were also widely imposed by the Biden administration.
Despite uncertainty over tariffs and clean energy tax credits from the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), LevelTen Energy said deals are still progressing. It highlighted how the pandemic era prompted the emergence of new contractual terms that offer protection and flexibility. The sector continues to include risk-mitigating provisions, such as price adjusters to address tariff concerns, change-of-law clauses, and increased use of trade event provisions within Force Majeure clauses to address executive actions and unpredictable events.
“The future is unknown, and buyers are encouraged to be mindful and accommodating of what developers need to secure financing,” said the report.
Year over year, solar PPA prices increased by $5.11/MWh, rising 9.8% from first-quarter 2024 prices, said LevelTen Energy.
Solar PPA prices vary widely by region. From highest to lowest: NYISO ($116.06); ISO-NE ($111.50); PJM ($82.15); MISO ($65.20); CAISO ($58.00); SPP ($57.84); AESO ($51.50); ERCOT ($44.00).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.