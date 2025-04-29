Chile inaugurates largest standalone battery energy storage project

From ESS News
Chilean Energy Minister Diego Pardow was present at the inauguration of the 200 MW/800 MWh BESS del Desierto, a project its developers describe as the first large-scale standalone energy storage plant in Latin America.
The project features PowerTitan liquid cooling and control systems from Chinese battery manufacturer Sungrow. Developer Atlas Renewable Energy says its project can provide almost 2,500 electric buses with 500,000 km of range.
Atlas estimates the 320 batteries on the more-than-three-hectare site will deliver more than 280 GWh per year of clean power to the grid, reducing the volume of renewable energy curtailed in northern Chile because of a lack of grid capacity.
