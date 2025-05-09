Australian state preps up to 20 GWh of battery and pumped hydro capacity

From ESS News
With Australian utility AGL acquiring two early-stage PHES sites in the Hunter region and the NSW government granting grid access to multiple projects in the Central West Orana REZ, the state is set to gain significant new storage capacity.
The NSW government has awarded 10 renewable energy projects with a combined 7.15 GW of energy generation and storage capacity access rights to connect to network infrastructure in what will be the state’s first REZ.
The Central-West Orana REZ, centered around the regional city of Dubbo, is the first of five planned by the NSW government as part of its strategy to replace the state’s aging coal-fired generators.
The 20,000 sqm zone is expected to deliver at least 4.5 GW of new network capacity, allowing for 7.7 GW of solar, wind, and battery facilities to connect into the grid.
