U.S. off-grid specialist launches PV-powered EV charging station

Beam Global, a U.S.-based off-grid energy solution provider, has launched in Europe its EV ARC charging solution, a prefabricated system that is meant to be used off-grid, delivered complete with an inverter, battery storage system, multi-standard EV charger and 14.3 KW of solar PV.

“There is not enough capacity on utility grids to power the electrification of transportation, AI, data centers and the electrification of industry,” Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO, told pv magazine.

“Our products add capacity to charge EVs and provide emergency power but without the requirement to extend the grid which is expensive and very time consuming.”

The idea is to enable EV charging where it is “too expensive, too disruptive, too time consuming or simply impossible to extend the grid,” according to Wheatley.

Indeed, each EV ARC unit is prefabricated for quick deployment, requiring no additional construction, electrical work, or permitting. It is equipped with 14.3 kW of monocrystalline interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar PV panels to provide energy for the multi-standard EV chargers, each with an output of 5.76 kW. It measures 6.31 m x 3.26 m and has a height of 4.66 m, with minimum clearance being 2.74 m. The base-pad footprint measures 5.49 m x 2.29 m.

The unit weighs 4,800 kg, with a 37 m/s EN 1991-1-4 certified wind load, and an operating temperature range of -20 C to 50 C. Optional battery storage of 20, 30, or 40 kWh is available.

Wheatley added that the system doubles as a disaster preparedness solution to keep EVs charged during blackouts, or to provide emergency power to first responders.

The U.S. company established its Beam Europe operations in 2023 by acquiring Serbia-based Amiga, a manufacturer of streetlights and steel structures with integrated electronics. The subsequent acquisition of a power electronics company is meant to enable in-house production of power components and new applications.

“We are now aggressively focusing on growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa from our Serbian facilities,” said Wheatley, noting the achievement earlier this year of the Conformité Européenne (CE) mark for the company's product line.