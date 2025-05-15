Bali launches rooftop solar acceleration program

The Indonesian province of Bali has launched a program to accelerate the deployment of rooftop solar systems.

The flagship initiative launched by Bali Governor I Wayan Koster aims to boost rooftop solar installations, focusing on government buildings, public facilities, and the business sector.

At the program’s launch, Koster said all provincial, district, and city government offices must use rooftop solar, along with all hotels, villas, schools, campuses, and markets.

The Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a Jakarta-based think tank, has welcomed the program, calling it a “fast, flexible solution that fits the geographical conditions and socioeconomic structure of Bali.”

The province’s total solar potential is 22 GW, with rooftop solar potential estimated at 3.3 GW to 10.9 GW, according to analysis by IESR. To date, Bali has utilized just 1% of that capacity and remains heavily reliant on fossil-based electricity.

IESR Executive Director Fabby Tumiwa said large-scale, distributed rooftop solar systems should include battery energy storage systems (BESS) to reduce the risk of supply failures from Java, which currently provides 25% to 30% of Bali’s electricity via interconnection cables.

The think tank also urged the Indonesian government to revoke the current quota system and reintroduce net-metering, along with support for rooftop solar paired with BESS for commercial and industrial buildings.

The institute added that, as the center of culture and tourism in Indonesia, Bali can serve as “a real example of a just and community-based energy transition.”

“Rooftop PV is not only a technical solution, but also a symbol of citizen participation in saving the earth,” the think tank said. “To realize this, IESR encourages the expansion of collaboration between local governments, [government-owned utility] PLN, educational institutions, local communities, businesses, and civil society organizations.”

Bali has set a target of reaching net zero emissions by 2045, while Indonesia is targeting decarbonization of its energy system by 2060 or earlier. The nation‘s cumulative solar capacity surpassed 700 MW in August 2024, according to figures from IESR.