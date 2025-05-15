Novel Australian tech to fuel 70 GW green hydrogen energy hub

Western Australian green fuels developer InterContinental Energy claims that its patented P2(H2)Node hydrogen production system will replace bespoke hydrogen projects with a standardized architecture, and allow for expansion of giga-scale hydrogen production.
InterContinental Energy said the system lowers production costs by 10% to 20% through standardization, modularity, and reduced electrical infrastructure and storage requirements. It will enable faster large-scale hydrogen adoption for industries such as green iron, fertilizers, power, shipping and aviation fuels.
The P2(H2)Node centers the electrolysis systems within the wind and solar fields, minimizing electrical losses while transmitting the vast majority of renewable energy in molecular form, rather than electrical form. This significantly improves efficiency and permits storage of hydrogen within the pipeline systems.
ICE Head of Engineering and Innovation Richard Colwill said the key focus of the node architecture is the minimize electrical connection between the renewable energy and the hydrogen production.
