UK startup unveils industrial batteries based on repurposed EV battery packs

From ESS News

UK-based energy storage startup Allye Energy has announced two new battery energy storage systems (BESS) for industrial applications.

Dubbed MAX1000 and MAX1500, the new systems have a storage capacity of 1 MWh and 1.5 MWh, re. The MAX1000 is available for order now, with the MAX1500 launching in summer 2025.

“Unlike traditional batteries, MegaMAX range combines up to 18 repurposed EV battery packs with mixed chemistries (LFP and NMC), significantly reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing energy diversity and reliability,” the company said. “This hybrid approach also cuts embedded carbon by over 40% per unit, saving up to 100 tonnes of CO₂e.”

