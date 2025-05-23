‘We must build alliances across gender, age, and background’

The solar plus industries offer a unique and powerful opportunity to build truly inclusive, resilient teams. The sector is smaller than one might expect, it moves quickly, and it operates in cycles. To thrive in such an environment, equity, diversity, and inclusion are not just ideals—they are necessities. Without them, the industry cannot meet the scale or pace of its challenges. That’s why I believe our industries offer a fantastic chance to build strong bonds, adapt together, and grow in ways that benefit everyone.

Throughout my own journey in this sector, one stereotype about female leadership has followed me persistently: that women must comply with unwritten rules, and when we don’t, we’re labelled as difficult. I’ve never been able to truly fit that mold. While I’ve learned to adapt where needed, I refuse to compromise my character. Authenticity is not a strategy for me—it’s a necessity. It’s how I lead, how I connect, and how I stand firm in my values. I’ve found that even if some don’t accept my leadership style, there are always allies who do. That’s enough for me.

Authenticity is closely tied to another value I hold dear: honesty. I find it nearly impossible to separate the two. Vulnerability, on the other hand, took longer to embrace. It’s often mistaken for weakness, and in some environments, it feels risky. But over time, with the right people around me, I’ve learned to open up. Showing vulnerability has strengthened relationships and allowed others to step into their own strengths. Together, we create stronger, more resilient teams. When people bring their full selves to the table—flaws, strengths, doubts, and confidence—we create more space for collective success.

One of the most personal takeaways I’ve had in recent years came from a painful memory. I once received a comment about my clothing that left a lasting mark. It haunted me. During a discussion, someone shared a technique to revisit such moments and forgive oneself. I tried it—and it worked. That simple act of self-compassion allowed me to finally let go and move forward. Sometimes, growth comes not just from leading others, but from healing ourselves.

Looking ahead, supporting the next generation of women requires a shift in how we frame leadership altogether. We’ve made progress, and that momentum matters. But it’s not about building a new mold, it’s about breaking free from any mold at all. Each person has unique strengths. We should stop encouraging people to “fit in” and instead celebrate individuality. And importantly, we must build alliances across gender, age, and background. It’s not about creating enemies. It’s about working together.

Men have a key role in this journey. Sometimes I wonder why we even need to define roles—it should be natural. Still, if that’s the game, then let’s name it: men are half the population, and they must be part of the solution. Let’s share our experiences more openly with them, and also recognize the pressures they face. Equity isn’t about one side—it’s about balance, inclusion, and empathy.

If I rediscovered one superpower recently, it’s the ability to connect with people in a short period of time. I plan to use it often, because real connection is the foundation of change.

Judy de Breuil has worked in sales for over 10 years and has been leading teams for more than five. With a solid background in managing clients and driving results, she’s always enjoyed the fast-paced, goal-oriented nature of sales. Looking for a change of industry but wanting to stay in a role where she could use her skills, Judy made the move to the renewables sector. She now works in the renewables division of DCC plc, where she supports the European market for the brand Wewise, helping to promote and sell products and services focused on energy solutions.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.