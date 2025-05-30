Edinburgh Instruments unveils spectrofluorometer for perovskite, organic solar cells

Edinburgh Instruments, a spectroscopy instrument manufacturer based in Scotland, launched a new benchtop system for fluorescence spectroscopy. The FS5 v2 Spectrofluorometer is suitable for perovskite solar cells, organic PV, and quantum dot characterization.

The standard configuration includes a photon-counting photomultiplier tube (PMT) detector for visible-range fluorescence spectra and an absorption detector in one instrument, eliminating the need for multiple instruments, according to the manufacturer.

The light source is a 150 W Xenon arc lamp. Fully automated filter wheels are included as standard, as is the Fluoracle software for system control and automation of experiments, data acquisition and analysis tasks.

FS5 v2 is made for industrial and research labs and it can be used to characterize perovskite solar cells, organic PV, and quantum dots. “Edinburgh Instruments has a range of customers in this space, operating in territories that include Turkey, China, Australia and Korea,” an Edinburgh Instrument spokesperson told pv magazine.

The equipment can also be used for other types of liquid solutions, as well as solids and powders.

The FS5 v2 signal-to-noise ratio is 12,000:1, enabling the detection of “even the weakest signals.” The standard spectral coverage excitation range is < 230 nm to 1000 nm, while the spectral coverage emission range is 200 nm to >870 nm.

The wavelength accuracy is ± 0.5 nm. The spectral coverage extends from the visible to the near-infrared (NIR) up to 2.05 μm.

The compact unit measures 104 cm x 59 cm x 32 cm with a weight of 65 kg.

Steady-state fluorescence, time-resolved measurements, quantum yield, and phosphorescence are just some of the types of measurements that the system can be configured to support, according to the manufacturer.

The equipment is available through Edinburgh Instruments' distributors located in North and South America, across Western, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Founded in 1971, Edinburgh Instruments designs and manufactures spectroscopic systems for various spectroscopy markets, including photoluminescence, Raman, UV-vis and transient absorption.